Dream The Electric Sleep return with brand new album

US prog trio Dream The Electric Sleep have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, American Mystic, on July 14.

It's the band's first new album for seven years, following on from 2016's Beneath The Dark Wide Sky, and has been produced by Michael Bienhorn who has previously worked with Soundgarden and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"This is the most personal record we’ve written I think,” says vocalist and guitarist Matt Page, who is joined on the new album by band mates Joey Waters on drums and Chris Tackett on bass.

"We started writing this in 2017 and it felt like each month brought some new social, political, or personal upheaval. Politics fell apart, I became a new parent, then a pandemic, then more political and social fallout. The list was just never ending, and we needed a place to unpack the chaos and continually find a new footing.

"Fortunately, we had a great producer, Michael Beinhorn, who understood what we were working through and knew how to keep us writing, revising, and finding the emotional threads that pulled the album together. His guidance, persistence, and care were tremendous."

American Mystic "combines '70s AOR and '80s darkwave, with a spacey, heavy, post-rock intensity", according to the band. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

American Mystic will be available from the band's website.

(Image credit: Dream The Electric Sleep)

Dream The Electric Sleep: American Mystic

1. And the Buried Rise

2. Beyond Repair

3. Forged in the Furnace

4. After the Fallout

5. The Lessons They Bring

6. American Mystic

7. Steal the Love

8. Love Letters

9. Lay Down the Cross