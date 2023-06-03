Dream The Electric Sleep return with brand new album

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

US prog trio Dream The Electric Sleep will release new album American Mystic in July

Dream The Electric Sleep
(Image credit: Press)

US prog trio Dream The Electric Sleep have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, American Mystic, on July 14.

It's the band's first new album for seven years, following on from 2016's Beneath The Dark Wide Sky, and has been produced by Michael Bienhorn who has previously worked with Soundgarden and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"This is the most personal record we’ve written I think,” says vocalist and guitarist Matt Page, who is joined on the new album by band mates Joey Waters on drums and Chris Tackett on bass.

"We started writing this in 2017 and it felt like each month brought some new social, political, or personal upheaval. Politics fell apart, I became a new parent, then a pandemic, then more political and social fallout. The list was just never ending, and we needed a place to unpack the chaos and continually find a new footing. 

"Fortunately, we had a great producer, Michael Beinhorn, who understood what we were working through and knew how to keep us writing, revising, and finding the emotional threads that pulled the album together. His guidance, persistence, and care were tremendous."

American Mystic "combines '70s AOR and '80s darkwave, with a spacey, heavy, post-rock intensity", according to the band. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

American Mystic will be available from the band's website.

Dream The Electric Sleep

(Image credit: Dream The Electric Sleep)

Dream The Electric Sleep: American Mystic
1. And the Buried Rise
2. Beyond Repair
3. Forged in the Furnace
4. After the Fallout
5. The Lessons They Bring
6. American Mystic
7. Steal the Love
8. Love Letters
9. Lay Down the Cross

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.