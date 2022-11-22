"Dream come true" as Sparks announce two Royal Albert Hall shows

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

US art rock duo Sarks will headline the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in May

a press shot of sparks
(Image credit: Sparks)

US art rock duo Sparks have announced that they will play two headline shows at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in May. LA-based brothers Ron and Rus Mael will headline the venue on May 29 and 30 next year

“Since we first started playing music, the Royal Albert Hall has been the pinnacle of British music venues for us and a place we’ve always aspired to play," the duo say. "These shows are a dream come true!”

The pair, who released their last studio album, A Steady Drip, Drip Drip in 2020, have  have just wrapped up an extensive world tour. The band plan to release a new studio album in 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Friday November 25 at 10am.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)
