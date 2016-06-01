Dragonforce to release Killer Elite 'Best Of' compilation in July

Dragonforce will release their Killer Elite - The Hits, The Highs, The Vids compilation on July 23.

The 22-track collection spans two hours and 30 minutes, featuring studio and live material, and also includes promo clips on the deluxe edition. The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

Guitarist Herman Li says: “The aim of this release is to give a strong flavour of everything we’ve recorded so far, and I like to think it shows a lot of diversity. Certainly, we tried to make it as broad-based as possible.”

He says that the band have revamped their sound since singer Marc Hudson replaced their original frontman ZP Theart in 2011.

Li adds: “Since Marc joined the band, we’ve actually released some of our speediest songs and some our most melodic compositions, too.

“Dragonforce isn’t just about the relentless tempos and the flashy solos. Ultimately, it’s the feel of the music that counts.”

The Killer Elite compilation can be pre-ordered via the band’s official website.

Dragonforce are currently touring Europe.

Dragonforce Killer Elite - The Hits, The Highs, The Vids tracklist

Disc 1

Through The Fire And Flames Holding On Heroes Of Our Time Cry Thunder Black Fire Dawn Over A New World Fields Of Despair (Live) The Game Operation Ground And Pound Seasons Reasons To Live Soldiers Of The Wasteland

Disc 2

Valley Of The Damned Fury Of The Storm Revolution Deathsquad Wings Of Liberty My Spirit Will Go On Three Hammers (Live) Symphony Of The Night The Last Journey Home Starfire (Live) Heart Of A Dragon

Disc 3

Through The Fire And Flames (Music Video) Operation Ground And Pound (Music Video) Heroes Of Our Time (Music Video) The Last Journey Home (Music Video) Cry Thunder (Music Video) Seasons (Music Video) The Game (Music Video) Three Hammers (Music Video)

Dragonforce Tour 2016

Jun 03: Bucharest Metalhead Meeting Open Air, Romania

Jun 05: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 24: Nummijarvi Maatalousjarjesto, Finland

Jun 25: Dokkum Open Air, Netherlands

Jul 10: Istanbul Rockoff Festival, Turkey

Jul 14: Balingen Bang Your Head, Germany

Jul 15: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 16: Kostrzyn Przystanek Woodstock, Poland

Jul 23: Mexico City Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico

Jul 29: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 30: Czech Republic Mala Skala, Czech Republic

Aug 04-06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 14: Derby Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 18: Falun Rockstad, Sweden

Aug 20: Zvolenska Slatina, Slovakia

Sep 07: Atlanta ProgPower Festival, GA

Dragonforce, Rotting Christ and Paradise Lost for Bloodstock 2016