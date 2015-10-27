Dragonforce, Rotting Christ and Paradise Lost for Bloodstock 2016

A terrible trio of bands have been named for next year’s Bloodstock festival – Dragonforce, Rotting Christ and Paradise Lost!

Bringing the widdly diddly power metal to Derbyshire, Dragonforce are playing their only UK show of next year at the country’s premier metalfest. “It’s been over 10 years since Dragonforce played Bloodstock,” says guitarist Herman Li, “and both of us have come a long way in that time. Back then, we were a new band with only our debut album out, and Bloodstock was a smaller indoor festival, but still a magnet for true, die-hard rock and metal fans, just as it is today. We had some of our best times that year at Bloodstock and felt great excitement at being invited to play. That excitement is just as real today having been invited back again, only this time it’s even better because I won’t need to pack the gear and drive up there in my car with Sam Totman as my map reader!”

Keeping things extreme, Greece’s Rotting Christ have named their only UK show of 2016 as Catton Park for Bloodstock. Frontman Sakis Tolis says the band are “very proud to be coming back to the biggest metal festival in the United Kingdom! Bloodstock, let’s create hell on earth next year!”

Rounding off today’s announcement are the iconic doom merchants Paradise Lost. And again, in another Bloodstock coup, it’s their only UK show of next year! Having not played the festival since 2012, guitarist Greg Mackintosh comments that Paradise Lost “look forward to seeing you all there and adding the doom and gloom to Bloodstock 2016.”

Bloodstock has also announced its infamous Rock Society is coming back next year! Memberships go on sale this Friday (30 October) at 9am and offers access to the signing tent, backstage tours, access to the VIP Serpents Lair bar and much more – including a 10% discount on your weekend ticket!

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14.

