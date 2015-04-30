Download these special Cult Of Luna remixes

Last time we saw Cult Of Luna they were curating and headlining the inaugural Beyond The Redshift festival in London. And now they’ve released a bunch of Vertikal remixes for you to download FOR FREE.

You can CLICK HERE to download these exclusive Cult Of Luna remixes by the likes Maybeshewill, Obsidian Kingdom and Beastmilk (now Grave Pleasures). There’s also a couple of podcasts in there featuring God Seed’s Gaahl and The Ocean’s Robin Staps – pretty sweet, huh?

And we can announce that Cult Of Luna are returning to the stage this summer to headline Arctangent festival with The Dillinger Escape Plan and Deafheaven.

Speaking about their forthcoming appearance, Johannes Persson says: “The UK has always had a special place in our heart. It is by far the country that we have toured most extensively so it is home away from home. We saw Beyond The Redshift as the end of the Vertikal era for the UK but we couldn’t turn down the offer from Arctangent. The line-up speaks for itself and they have given us everything we need to give this era a dignified end.”

Get your tickets for Arctangent here.