Downes Braide Association announce Live In England album

Downes Braide Association have revealed they'll release a new album titled Live In England next month.

It'll launch on November 29 through Cherry Red Records, with a 2LP edition set to arrive on February 14.

The performance was filmed and recorded at Geoff Downes and Chris Braide’s first-ever live show together at the UK’s Trading Boundaries on September 28, 2018, with the album artwork created by Roger Dean.

Reflecting on the performance, Yes keyboardist Downes says: “It was a most memorable evening last September at the iconic Trading Boundaries venue and we believe we have managed to capture the magic of the whole night.

“Chris and I were supported by some amazing musicians – Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun and David Longdon and narrated by Barney Ashton Bullock.

“As well as songs from our albums we have added some extra special treats and we hope it gives a rare insight into the special songwriting and production relationship Chris and I have developed over the last decade on the journey that is DBA.

“We sincerely hope you enjoy the music with us, from this very special occasion, in a raw and live setting, and we thank you for all your support."

Braide adds: “After many requests for DBA to perform live, Geoff and myself, along with the excellent musicianship of Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun, David Longdon, Barney Ashton Bullock, finally took to the stage for the first time at the stunning Trading Boundaries.

“It was a wonderful evening surrounded by friends and the beautiful English countryside and this live album is a great document of that magical evening and encapsulates what DBA is all about.”

Live In England is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Along with the vinyl release of Live In England on February 14, Downes Braide Association will once again take to the stage at Trading Boundaries for another live performance on the same day.

Downes Braide Association: Live In England

1. Skyscraper Souls

2. Machinery Of Fate

3. Live Twice

4. Vanity

5. Suburban Ghosts

6. Bolero / Video Killed The Radio Star

7. Glacier Girl

8. Angel On Your Shoulder

9. Tomorrow

10. Lighthouse

11. Skin Deep

12. Darker Times

13. Finale

14. Heat Of The Moment

15. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

16. Dreaming Of England