Doogie White & La Paz issue Daughter Of Time video

By News  

View promo for track taken from latest La Paz album Shut Up And Rawk

Doogie White
(Image: © Getty)

Doogie White & La Paz have released a video for their track Daughter Of Time.

The song is taken from the Scottish group’s album Shut Up And Rawk, out now on Metal Mind Productions.

It’s the follow-up to 2013 album The Dark and The Light.

Doogie White & La Paz Shut Up And Rawk tracklist

  1. Light The Fire
  2. Heart Of Stone
  3. No Place In Heaven
  4. The Revenge Of El Guapo
  5. A Certain Song
  6. Retribution Blues
  7. Daughter Of Time
  8. The Prize
  9. Faith Hope And Love
  10. Throw Me To The Wolves
  11. Miss Dynamite
  12. Book Of Shadows