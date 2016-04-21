Doogie White & La Paz issue Daughter Of Time video

Doogie White & La Paz have released a video for their track Daughter Of Time.
The song is taken from the Scottish group’s album Shut Up And Rawk, out now on Metal Mind Productions.
It’s the follow-up to 2013 album The Dark and The Light.
Doogie White & La Paz Shut Up And Rawk tracklist
- Light The Fire
- Heart Of Stone
- No Place In Heaven
- The Revenge Of El Guapo
- A Certain Song
- Retribution Blues
- Daughter Of Time
- The Prize
- Faith Hope And Love
- Throw Me To The Wolves
- Miss Dynamite
- Book Of Shadows