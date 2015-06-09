Don Broco set for Reading and Leeds

Don Broco have been added to the bill for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29.

The shows support the release of second album Automatic, due for launch on August 7 via Epic Records.

They previously released streams of What You Do To Me and the title track. Frontman Rob Damiani said of it: “Last year we were feeling the summer vibes. It was just one of those songs that was an instant connector for us – it felt good right from the start.”

Automatic is now available for pre-order. Don Broco play a run of festivals sets this summer, along with a December date in London:

Jul 04: Godiva Festival, UK

Jul 17: Truck Festival, UK

Aug 01: Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 02: Arenal Sound, Spain

Aug 15: Make A Scene Festival, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 12: Butserfest, UK

Dec 13: London O2 Academy Brixton

Automatic tracklist