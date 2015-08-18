Don Broco announce UK winter tour

Don Broco have announced a nine-date UK tour to support their second album Automatic.

It was released earlier this month via Epic and is the follow-up to 2012’s Priorities.

The new dates are in addition to their previously announced appearance at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on December 13.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (August 21) at 10am through Myticket and See Tickets.

Rob Damiani, Simon Delaney, Matt Donnelly and Tom Doyle will play the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29.

Dec 03: Cardiff Tramshed Dec 04: Sheffield Plug Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms Dec 07: Leeds O2 Academy Dec 08: Exeter Lemon Grove Dec 09: Nottingham Rock City Dec 11: Manchester The Ritz Dec 12: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall Dec 13: London O2 Academy Brixton