Disturbed plan to record acoustic EP

Disturbed’s next release will be an acoustic EP, according to frontman David Draiman.

The band returned to action with the release of Immortalized in 2015. And while they’re already planning a return to the studio for its follow-up, the singer says they have their eyes on a different project first.

Draiman tells Rock Antenne: “The plan at this particular point in time is to take a little bit of time off, spend some time with our families and get some personal stuff done.

“We have an acoustic EP that we’re working on. That’s something we’ve wanted to do for years that we just never had the time or the opportunity to.

“So that we’ll be working on between our LP releases. And then probably 2018 we will head back into the studio to record the next record and hopefully have a release sometime in late 2018 and hit the road 2019 again.”

Disturbed are currently on tour across Europe with Avenged Sevenfold – and Draiman is quick to praise M Shadows and co.

He says: “We’ve shared the stage numerous times. We have tremendous respect and camaraderie between each other. It’s always wiser to stick together in this genre – and they’re great guys. They’re hard not to love.

“It’s been a pleasure. They’re intensely talented and what they’ve been able to achieve as far as success is concerned within the past 10 years of their career is really remarkable.”

Last week, both camps expressed their shock at the death of a young stagehand who died after a colleague fell on him while they were dismantling the stage following a show in Stuttgart, Germany.

The live dates continue tonight (February 28) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France.

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

Mar 14: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Mar 16: Moscow Sokol Music Hall, Russia

