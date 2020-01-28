Disturbed announce The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed have announced that they’ll head out on the road later this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Sickness.

The five-times platinum record launched in March 2000 and featured classic tracks including Down With The Sickness, Stupify and The Game.

Joining Disturbed on The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will be Staind and Bad Wolves, with tickets for the 31-date North American tour going on general sale this coming Friday (January 31) from 10am local time.

The first show will take place at Maryland Heights’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 15, with the final performance set to take place at Auburn’s White River Amphitheatre on September 12.

Find a full list of dates below.

Before The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, Disturbed will play shows across the US and Europe, a run which will also include a set at the UK’s Download festival on June 14 in support of their latest album Evolution, which was released in 2018.

Last month, Disturbed released a video for their single Hold On To Memories as “both a remembrance of those who are no longer with us, as a well as a celebration of their life and the light they brought to those closest to them.”

Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Jul 15: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 21: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 23: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 24: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 30: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 02: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Aug 04: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 06: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 08: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 10: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 13: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Aug 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 16: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 20: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 21: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 23: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 26: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (Tickets 12noon on Jan 31)

Aug 27: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 29: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 30: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 01: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 05: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 09: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, WA

Sep 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA