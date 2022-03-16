Disney+ teams up with Hulu and ESPN+ for the ultimate entertainment package

Disney+ might be one of the newer TV steaming services, but we’ve been continually surprised at what the channel has to offer thanks to its unrivalled collection of content.

With all things Disney alongside Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more, there’s so much to watch – and now US audiences have a chance to add even more entertainment to their watch list as Disney+ have teamed up with, Hulu and ESPN+ for the ultimate TV package.

The Disney Bundle featuring all three channels is available with ad-supported Hulu for $13.99/month or with the no ad version of Hulu for $19.99/month. Of course, if you’re simply after a Disney+ subscription, that’s available too for $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

The Disney+ Bundle: From $13.99 a month

The home of all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars has just got a whole lot bigger thanks to this new bundle. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ making it the ultimate in family entertainment.

So what’s inside The Disney Bundle? Along with everything from the regular Disney+ channel, Hulu gives you access to thousands of shows, films and documentaries, including McCartney 3, 2, 1, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the diverse range of Hulu Originals. ESPN+, meanwhile, throws open the doors to a stadium filled with live events and sport documentaries, including All Madden and the highly acclaimed 30 For 30 series.

Disney+ features in our list of the best TV and film streaming services thanks to all the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic exclusives. And don't forget the Star channel which focuses on more adult-orientated content from a range of channels including FX, ABC and Touchstone Pictures.

Some of our favourites on Disney+ are The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett and Peter Jackson's acclaimed three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back.