Discover how Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast became a live touring spectacle

Last year, Iron Maiden brought their most spectacular stage show yet to the masses on the European Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The sets were based on the band’s mobile game and comic book of the same name, giving the stage designers the chance to create something special.

In a new video from IGN, they take a look at how the game designs became a reality, and talk to some of the key people who made it happen.

Drummer Nicko McBrain says: “It’s been a labour of love. A lot of the inspiration for this particular tour came from the game, from the different realms. When I saw the Spitfire for the first time, I was like, ‘We’ve got an aeroplane as well? This is brilliant!’”

Maiden fans in the US, Canada and South America will see the production in all its glory later this year , when the band head out on the road once again.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson said: “It’s not that easy designing different worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date.

“We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during Aces High, tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises.

“I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

