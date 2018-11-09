Iron Maiden announce Legacy Of The Beast 2019 tour dates

Iron Maiden are bringing their Legacy Of The Beast tour to the US, Canada and South America in 2019.

Maiden played across the UK and Europe earlier this year on the run of shows named after the band’s mobile game and comic book and later thanked fans in a video clip.

Now they’ll bring their spectacular stage set to North America next year.

The band have revealed a total of 38 shows, kicking off at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida on July 18 and they'll bring the curtain down at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, on October 15.

Tickets will go on general sale from November 16. Find a list of dates below.

Raven Age will support, with Fozzy joining the tour for the show in Los Angeles on September 14.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says: “We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year.

We have Eddie as you’ve never seen him before and absolutely loads of other surprises Bruce Dickinson

“The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy Of The Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs.”

Dickinson adds: “It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date.

“We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during Aces High, tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises.

“I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Meanwhile, from next Friday (November 16), Maiden will begin to release their Studio Collection Remastered series on CD.

The first batch will contain Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Jul 18: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 20: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 24: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 26: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 30: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 01: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 07: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile