Dio classics on new tribute album

A Ronnie James Dio tribute album is to be released next month – spearheaded by a new take on his track Sacred Heart.

Massacre Records’ A Light In The Black will be issued on May 22 and features 20 Dio cover versions by 12 of the label’s bands.

The firm says: “Ronnie James Dio was a hero and inspiration to many musicians, such as Lars Ulrich, Doro Pesch and Axel Rudi Pell. Now it’s time for us to pay tribute to him as well.”

Contributors include Crystal Ball – who recorded Sacred Heart – Messenger, Gun Barrel, Gloryful, The Order, Metal Inquisitor, Circle Of Silence, Burden Of Grief, Love Might Kill, Rebellion, Iron Fate and Wizard.

Artwork was created by Jan Yrlund. He says: “You’ll find many hints and details that refer to well-known Dio themes. The mountain has two peaks as if they were devil’s horns, and Dio mascot Murray is featured too.”

A photo book box set called Ronnie James Dio Unseen was released earlier this month. A series of charity events have been lined up to mark the fifth anniversary of his death from gastric cancer in 2010.