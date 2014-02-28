Dickinson Launches World's Longest Aircraft

You may have heard that Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson is something of a keen pilot during his time off.

Never one to shy away from bold new frontiers, his latest venture is an investment in a new, record-breaking aircraft that has been unveiled this week.

Called The Airlander, the monstrous, balloon-driven airship is the longest aircraft ever built, coming in at 302ft (92m) in length costing around £60 million. So basically, you can’t get one for christmas. Sorry.

The Airlander promises to eventually be modified to carry up to 50 tonnes of cargo and will spearhead a new generation of “quieter, more energy efficient and environmentally friendly planes”, and our Bruce is rather chuffed to be, ahem, aboard.

“It’s a game changer, in terms of things we can have in the air and things we can do,” he tells the BBC. “The airship has always been with us, it’s just been waiting for the technology to catch up.”

In the meantime, we’ll get to see Bruce get back to what we all love him doing the most, which is kicking seven shades of shit with Iron fucking Maiden at Sonisphere in July. With the band’s headline set on the Saturday set to be Maiden England’s final bow-out, expect some truly iconic scenes. See you there.