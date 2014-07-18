Diatessaron detail UK tour

Canadian prog band Diatessaron will visit the UK for a nine-date tour next month.
The young five-piece have one album and two EPs under their belts and are developing a following for their “lush harmonic cascades that pour over deeply personal poetry.” Formed in 2008, they describe their music as “amplified classical” and add: “it’s like classical music, only a fuck of a lot louder.”
Tour support comes from La Strange and Captain Horizon. Find out more.
Tour dates
Aug 19: London Hope & Anchor
Aug 21: Bolton Railway
Aug 22: Bathgate Dreadnought
Aug 23: Gourock Darroch Bar
Aug 26: Birmingham Scruffy Murphy’s
Aug 17: Newcastle Trillians
Aug 28: Sutton-in-Ashfield Diamond
Aug 29: Carlisle Club Rock
Aug 30: Oxford Cellar