Diatessaron detail UK tour

Canadian prog band Diatessaron will visit the UK for a nine-date tour next month.

The young five-piece have one album and two EPs under their belts and are developing a following for their “lush harmonic cascades that pour over deeply personal poetry.” Formed in 2008, they describe their music as “amplified classical” and add: “it’s like classical music, only a fuck of a lot louder.”

Tour support comes from La Strange and Captain Horizon. Find out more.

Aug 19: London Hope & Anchor

Aug 21: Bolton Railway

Aug 22: Bathgate Dreadnought

Aug 23: Gourock Darroch Bar

Aug 26: Birmingham Scruffy Murphy’s

Aug 17: Newcastle Trillians

Aug 28: Sutton-in-Ashfield Diamond

Aug 29: Carlisle Club Rock

Aug 30: Oxford Cellar