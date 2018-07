Diatessaron have streamed their second album Sunshine exclusively with Prog – hear all 11 tracks below.

It’s released on September 11 and follows the launch of lead track All The Way in July.

The Canadian outfit describe their work as classic prog, influenced by Genesis, Rush, King Crimson and others.

They say: “Sunshine has been an absolute thrill to create – it’s a personal, poetic, beautiful record with a depth of sound we’d never been able to capture properly with our previous recordings.”