Devin wants you on Ziltoid 2

Devin Townsend has invited fans to become part of his Ziltoid 2 project by joining his Universal Choir and appearing on the upcoming album.

The double-disc release is due later this year, complete with a backing track on one song made up of recordings sent in via Universalchoir.insideoutmusic.com.

Townsend says: “As part of the theme, Ziltoid the alien joins forces with the humans – and what better way to express that then to invite you all to sing along?

“The Universal Choir is a platform that provides a way to upload your contributions, and we’ll edit them together into one big choir. The website explains all the parts, with demonstrations and backing tracks. Come sing on Ziltoid’s album, and have a great time!”

While he admits the required lines are “a little tricky” he adds: “Perfection is not required – just enthusiasm. Feel free to overdub yourself, get a bunch of friends together or just yell along. The bigger, the better. It should be fun… or a total chaotic mess. But let’s try either way!”

The Devin Townsend Project return to the UK next month as part of a European tour:

Jul 03: Nottingham Rock City

Jul 04: Leamington Spa Assembly

Jul 06: Sonisphere

Devin Townsend invites explains the Universal Choir