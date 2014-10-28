Devin Townsend launches Ziltoid TV episode 3

Devin Townsend has launched the third – and currently last – episode of his Ziltoid TV web series.
In the latest edition, Ziltoid the Omniscient is warned off keeping a poozer as a pet because its mother, Blattaria the War Princess, could “cause this mission substantial problems.” But he replies: “There’s millions of those things down there. She’ll never know – don’t worry, guys!”
ZTV promotes Townsend’s latest album, Z2, which continues the story of the coffee-swilling alien. It was released yesterday and contains two separate titles – Devin Townsend Project set Sky Blue plus Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient.
The Canadian mastermind recently said: “The album in general is about fighting through the ugly moments. Z2 was a very challenging record – but after intense personal scrutiny, I feel very proud. It’s the most accurate representation of a challenging time.”
He’ll play four UK dates next year, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he aims to outdo his 2012 Retinal Circus performance in the same city.
Tour dates
Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 31: Manchester Academy
Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall
Z2 tracklist
Sky Blue
- Rejoice 2. Fallout 3. Midnight Sun 4. A New Reign 5. Universal Flame 6. Warrior 7. Sky Blue 8. Silent Militia 9. Rain City 10. Forever 11. Before We Die 12. The Ones Who Love
Dark Matters
- Z2 2. From Sleep Awake 3. Ziltoidian Empire 4. War Princess 5. Deathray 6. March Of The Poozers 7. Wandering Eye 8. Earth 9. Ziltoid Goes Home 10. Through The Wormhole 11. Dimension Z