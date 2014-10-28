Devin Townsend launches Ziltoid TV episode 3

Devin Townsend has launched the third – and currently last – episode of his Ziltoid TV web series.

In the latest edition, Ziltoid the Omniscient is warned off keeping a poozer as a pet because its mother, Blattaria the War Princess, could “cause this mission substantial problems.” But he replies: “There’s millions of those things down there. She’ll never know – don’t worry, guys!”

ZTV promotes Townsend’s latest album, Z2, which continues the story of the coffee-swilling alien. It was released yesterday and contains two separate titles – Devin Townsend Project set Sky Blue plus Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient.

The Canadian mastermind recently said: “The album in general is about fighting through the ugly moments. Z2 was a very challenging record – but after intense personal scrutiny, I feel very proud. It’s the most accurate representation of a challenging time.”

He’ll play four UK dates next year, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he aims to outdo his 2012 Retinal Circus performance in the same city.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall

Z2 tracklist

Sky Blue

Rejoice 2. Fallout 3. Midnight Sun 4. A New Reign 5. Universal Flame 6. Warrior 7. Sky Blue 8. Silent Militia 9. Rain City 10. Forever 11. Before We Die 12. The Ones Who Love

Dark Matters