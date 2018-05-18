Amorphis team up with Anneke van Giersbergen for Amongst Stars

Amorphis have premiered a video for their new single Amongst Stars.

The song has been taken from the Finnish outfit’s latest album Queen Of Time, which was released today via Nuclear Blast.

The track features guest vocals from VUUR’s Anneke van Giersbergen, who also appears in the promo. Watch it below.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “Amongst Stars turned out as one of the most solid songs on the album. The song itself was not the easiest one to work with.

“We tried a lot of different variations during the pre-production and finally Jens Bogren’s co-producer friend Per Aldeheim came up with these great vocal lines and idea for a duet.

"We have been privileged to work with Anneke before so it was pretty clear to ask her to help us out with the song. As everyone knows her voice is more than stunning and she is surrounded by incredibly positive aura.

“As a result we have a really beautiful and catchy duet where both singers do unbelievable work. We are extremely happy that Anneke was available during the time of our recordings and it was great to get her to the video as well. Lucky us.”

Van Giersbergen says she agreed to duet on the track before she heard it, and adds: “I knew it would be good but when they sent it to me to start working on it, I was totally blown away!

“It's such a powerful and melodic song, I am proud to be part of it. The video is equally epic. The guys of Amorphis look and sound fantastic and I am truly happy to ride with them on this journey towards their new album.”

Amorphis will head out on tour from next month, with a run of dates across Europe and Japan, followed by shows in North America with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gathering.

Queen Of Time is available to purchase from Amazon.