Devin Townsend confirms UK tour

Devin Townsend has confirmed three UK shows at the end of his European tour in support of long-awaited double-album Z2.

And he’s released a short trailer for the record, which is set for launch on October 27.

Townsend says: “Now that the recording and mixing is finished, it’s time to gear up for touring again. It will be an opportunity for us to explore our back catalogue, as well as the Z2 albums – Sky Blue and Dark Matters.”

Tour support comes from Periphery and Shining. Townsend enthuses: “I can’t even begin to express how honoured I am to share the stage with these incredible bands, and to have such overwhelming support from the audience lately. It’s honestly just an absolute pleasure to do this. So it is with great pride I invite you to the show!”

The UK dates are in addition to his previously-announced appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 13, which is already sold out. Tour tickets go on sale on Friday.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy