Devin Townsend announces part 4 of his ERAS box set series

Devin Townsend has announced that the fourth part of his career-spanning vinyl box set series will be released later this year.

ERAS Part 4 will launch on August 23 via InsideOut Music and will bring together Ziltoid The Omniscient, Z2: Dark Matters, plus the vinyl debut of Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall and The Retinal Circus.

The collection will be spread across nine pieces of heavyweight 180g vinyl, with the box set also including liner notes and comments from Townsend.

The vocalist and guitarist says: “Continuing in the ERAS series is volume 4. These box sets have been very special to me in that commemorating the times and experiences of the past work allows me – for once – to stop and reflect on all the effort and time that went into documenting these moments.

“I’m exceptionally proud of these albums and to have a complete set of the work at this level of quality is a dream come true for me.”

Townsend’s most recent studio album was Empath, which was released earlier this year. He’ll head out on tour with Haken throughout November and December.

Devin Townsend: ERAS Part 4

