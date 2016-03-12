DevilDriver detail Trust No One

DevilDriver will release their seventh album Trust No One on May 13 via Napalm Records.

The follow-up to 2013’s Winter Kills was produced by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Coal Chamber) and recorded at Florida’s Audio Hammer studios.

The set marks the band’s first project with guitarist Neal Tiemann and drummer Austin D’Amond, after the departures of Jeff Kendrick and John Boecklin last year.

Guitarist Mike Spreitzer admits he’s thrilled with the results of the sessions.

Spreitzer says: “Trust No One is the record that I’ve been wanting to write for 12 years.”

Mainman Dez Fafara adds: “Lyrically it goes to a realistic space exploring a ton of different emotion and headspaces regarding being human and what it means to exist. The band worked long hours writing as well as in the studio along with our producer to forge Trust No One.

“I hope you turn it up and enjoy this record from start to finish!”

The California outfit have issued previews of two songs from the album ahead of its release.

DevilDriver are gearing up to launch Trust No One with a series of US live dates starting in Las Vegas on April 27, and will return to the UK in August as support for Ministry.

The tour will see the lineup debut of former Wayne Static guitarist Diego Ibarra (a.k.a. Ashes) on bass, filling the role vacated by former Bury Your Dead guitarist Chris Towning.

DEVILDRIVER TRUST NO ONE TRACKLIST

Testimony Of Truth Bad Deeds My Night Sky This Deception Above It All Daybreak Trust No One Feeling Ungodly Retribution For What It’s Worth

DEVILDRIVER TOUR DATES 2016

Apr 27: Las Vegas Vinyl Las Vegas, NV

Apr 29: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 30: Seattle Studio 7, WA

May 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

May 03: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

May 05: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

May 06: Milwaukee Rave / Eagles Club, WI

May 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 09: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 10: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 11: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

May 13: Cleveland Odeon Concert Club, OH

May 14: Broadview AZ Metro Distributors, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar, TX

May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

May 31: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Theatre Corona, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Fun House, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Jun 13: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Jun 14: St. Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jun 17: Window Rock Window Rock Sports Center, AZ

Jun 18: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK