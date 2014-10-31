Devil You Know pull out of Machine Head tour

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones’ band Devil You Know have pulled out of their planned tour of Europe and the UK with Machine Head.

They were due to join Robb Flynn’s outfit on the road including 11 shows in Britain during December.

Now they say in a statement: “It is with much regret that we are forced to announce the cancellation of our dates due to business issues far beyond our control. We want to personally extend our apologies to the Machine Head guys and their entire camp, and thank them for offering us such a great opportunity.

“To our fans: the last thing we want to do is let you down, and we are devastated that we can’t be part of an amazing tour with one of our favorite bands. We’re ready to get on stage – but the cancellation is completely unavoidable, despite every attempt by us to make it happen.”

The band vow to deal with the situation and move on, and add: “The business side of this industry is very ugly at times, and this is one of those unforeseen instances where the band has to suffer. We will tour Europe and the UK as soon as we possibly can and make it up to you all.”

Devil You Know launched debut album The Beauty Of Destruction in April via Nuclear Blast and made their debut UK appearance at Sonisphere in July. They’ve just released a video for their track It’s Over. Machine Head are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now.

Affected Machine Head UK shows

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy