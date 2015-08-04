Devil Wears Prada stream Alien

The Devil Wears Prada have issued a stream of Alien.

It features on their six-track Space EP which is set for release on August 21 via Rise Records and follows the premiere of Supernova.

Frontman Mike Hranica said of their first release since 2013’s 8:18: “We wanted each song on the Space EP to have a specificity about it, to have its own identity separate from the others, to have its own sound, but still have them all united in concept.

“We talked about a lot of different themes, but ‘space’ just felt right.”

The Ohio outfit split with co-founding guitarist Chris Rubey in March and promoted guitar tech Kyle Sipress to take his place.

The band have just wrapped up a stint on the troubled Mayhem festival and will play the Riot Fest & Carnival, Chicago on September 12.

Space EP tracklist

01. Planet A 02. Alien 03. Moongod 04. Interlude (Instrumental) 05. Supernova 06. Asteroid