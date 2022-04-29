Derek Sherinian teams up with Steve Stevens for the The Vortex

Derek Sherinian will release guest-packed new solo album Vortex in July

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has released a brand new visualiser video for his track The Vortex, which features some fine guitar work from Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

It's taken from Sherinian's upcoming solo album Vortex, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 1.

As well as Sherinian and long-time co-writer, co-producer and drummer Simon Phillips, Vortex features former The Firm bassist Tony Franklin and as well as Stevens a host of guitar greats including  Joe BonamassaSteve LukatherZakk Wylde, Sons Of Apollo bandmate Ron “Bumblefoot” ThalMichael Schenker, Mike Stern and Nuno Bettencourt.

“The choice of guitarist works itself out in the writing,” Sherinian explains. “Also, like in the case of Steve Stevens, we co-wrote the song together, so it was natural for him to play on it.” 

Vortex is available as a limited edition 180g white vinyl LP+CD, a limited CD digipak and as a digital album.

