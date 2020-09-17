Depeche Mode reveal plans to revisit Songs Of Faith And Devotion

Depeche Mode have revealed details on the next entry in their ongoing 12-inch singles collection.

The series has seen the band explore the singles from their back catalogue of albums, with the latest entry focusing on their 1993 LP Songs Of Faith And Devotion.

The tracks will be spread across eight vinyl discs and showcase I Feel You, Walking In My Shoes, Condemnation and In Your Room, along with their respective b-sides, remixes and live cuts.

Depeche Mode said: “Our 12-inch singles have always been incredibly important to the band. It's great to be able to re-share these songs with old and new fans in the way they were originally intended to be experienced. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.”

Each entry in the 12-inch collection has been remastered from the master tapes, while the main box artwork is reworked from the original album design. Each single features the original cover art. Find full track details below.

The next entry will be revealed in due course and is expected to focus on 1997’s Ultra.

Depeche Mode: Songs Of Faith And Devotion

I Feel You

1. I Feel You (Throb Mix)

2. I Feel You (Seven Inch Mix)

3. I Feel You (Babylon Mix)

4. One Caress

I Feel You

1. A I Feel You (Life's Too Short Mix)

2. A I Feel You (Swamp Mix)

3. I Feel You (Renegade Soundwave Afghan Surgery Mix)

4. I Feel You (Helmet At The Helm Mix)

Walking In My Shoes

1. Walking In My Shoes (Grungy Gonads Mix)

2. Walking In My Shoes (Seven Inch Mix)

3. My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)

4. My Joy (Slow Slide Mix)

Walking In My Shoes

1. Walking In My Shoes (Extended Twelve Inch Mix)

2. Walking In My Shoes (Random Carpet Mix)

3. Walking In My Shoes (Anandamidic Mix)

4. Walking In My Shoes (Ambient Whale Mix)

Condemnation

1. Condemnation (Paris Mix)

2. Death's Door (Jazz Mix)

3. Rush (Spiritual Guidance Mix)

4. Rush (Amylnitrate Mix - Instrumental)

5. Rush (Wild Planet Mix - Vocal)

Condemnation

1. Condemnation (Live)

2. Personal Jesus (Live)

3. Enjoy The Silence (Live)

4. Halo (Live)

In Your Room

1. In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)

2. In Your Room (Apex Mix)

3. In Your Room (The Jeep Rock Mix)

4. Higher Love (Adrenaline Mix)

5. In Your Room (Extended Zephyr Mix)

In Your Room

1. In Your Room (Live)

2. Policy of Truth (Live)

3. World In My Eyes (Live)

4. Fly On The Windscreen (Live)

5. Never Let Me Down Again (Live)

6. Death's Door (Live)