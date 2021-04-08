Dennis De Young recaptures Styx's prog glory with new single Isle Of Misanthrope

Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung throws caution to the wind with the video for his new single, the six-minute plus Isle Of Misanthrope. It's taken from his upcoming album 26 East Vol. 2, which will be released through Frontiers Records on June the follow-up to the well-received 26 East Vol. 1 which was released last year.

The new album is to be DeYoung's final studio album, and as such, the epic Isle Of Misanthrope certainly plays to DeYoung's strengths, highlighting again the progressive influence that was so evident in early Styx albums. You can watch the video and see artwork and tracklisting below.

"When people ask “What is Isle of Misanthrope about?”, I reply 'About eight minutes',” quips DeYoung. "Not to be too cute, but the lyrics are a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. Wait, that was Winston Churchill's statement about the Soviet Union. Sorry. 'Misanthrope', metaphorically speaking (ooooh look, big words) is a commentary on the contemporary state of mankind under the guise of ancient times. The more things change the more they remain the same.

"Also, Isle of Misanthrope is my musical journey back to the days of Styx’s Equinox and Suite Madame Blue, as I attempt to explain the exasperating and confounding nature of mankind through metaphor. It’s got a good beat, but won’t be a hit at the disco,” he explains in his usual witty manner."

26 East was the address where DeYoung grew up on the far south side of Chicago. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who, along with Dennis, would go on to form the nucleus of Styx in DeYoung's basement in 1962.

"My musical goals for this album were the same as they have always been and that was to write the best songs possible and make great sounding records out of them," adds DeYoung. "By now, Styx fans know pretty much what they can expect and I hope they will be pleased. I am,”

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Dennis DeYoung: 26 East Vol. 2

1. Hello Goodbye

2. Land Of The Living

3. The Last Guitar Hero (feat Tom Morello)

4. Your Saving Grace

5. Proof Of Heaven

6. Made For Each Other

7. There’s No Turning Back Time

8. St. Quarantine

9. Little Did We Know

10. Always Time

11. Isle Of Misanthrope

12. Grand Finale