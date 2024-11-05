“A very expressive song with a serious subject”: Watch the music video for brand-new Delain single The Reaping, ahead of this Friday’s Dance With The Devil EP

Symphonic metal collective Delain have released new single The Reaping.

The track, out today (November 5), preempts the release of new EP Dance With The Devil on Friday, November 8, via Napalm. The EP contains two other new tracks, Sleepwalker’s Dream and the already released title track, as well as live recordings, instrumentals and alternate versions of established songs.

Of the new single, keyboardist Martijn Westerholt comments: “The Reaping is a very expressive song with a serious subject – where the world/society is heading and metaphorical storms on the horizon.”

He adds: “Musically the song can be recognized as a typical Delain song filled with heavy guitars, but also with the very recognisable 80s synth elements Delain is known for.”

Dance With The Devil will be Delain’s first studio release since last year’s album Dark Waters. The album followed a major overhaul in the band’s personnel in 2021, with only founding member Westerholt remaining from the previous lineup. Charlotte Wessels (vocals), Timo Somers (guitars), Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije (bass) and Joey de Boer (drums) were replaced by Diana Leah, Ronald Landa, Ludovico Cioffi and Sander Zoer respectively.

All of the members who left in 2021 now perform together in Wessels’ solo band. The singer released her new album, The Obsession, on September 20 via Napalm.

Delain will tour the UK and Ireland in November, then the Netherlands in January. They’ll play further dates in North America from January to March. See full details of their live plans via the Delain website.

Westerholt previously said of the upcoming Dance With The Devil EP: “We’re thrilled to have brand new material ready to be released! In addition to the new songs, it was fantastic to have captured some magical live moments of our European tour earlier this year as live tracks for the EP. We’re definitely very excited for this release and are really looking forward to bringing the new music to the stage!”