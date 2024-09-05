Delain return with new single Dance With The Devil, announce EP for November

Delain have released new single Dance With The Devil.

The track, put out today (September 5), preempts the release of the EP of the same name, which will come on November 8 via Napalm Records. Listen to it below. The artwork and full track listing of the Dance With The Devil EP is also below.

Keyboardist Martijn Westerholt comments: “We’re really excited and eager to share this new Delain song with the world. It captures the recognisable and signature sound of Delain but with a fresh and modern touch.”

He continues: “We’re thrilled to have brand new material ready to be released! In addition to the new songs, it was fantastic to have captured some magical live moments of our European tour earlier this year as live tracks for the EP. We’re definitely very excited for this release and are really looking forward to bringing the new music to the stage!”

Weterholt also comments on the Dance With The Devil music video: “This video was shot the day after we performed at Summer Breeze in Germany. We still had the adrenaline of that show in our system and were stoked to be able to carry that energy into the video. We had a blast!

“The video contains a dramatised depiction of the struggle between good and evil – the war we all wage both without and, oftentimes, within our own selves.”

Delain released their latest album, Dark Waters, in 2023. It was their first release after the mass exodus of former members Charlotte Wessels (vocals), Timo Somers (guitars), Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije (bass) and Joey de Boer (drums). The exits left Westerholt, who founded Delain, as the band’s sole member. The lineup is now rounded out by Diana Leah (vocals), Ronald Landa (guitars), Ludovico Cioffi (bass) and Sander Zoer (drums).

All of the members who left Delain three years ago have regrouped in Wessels’ solo project. The singer releases her new album, The Obsession, on September 20 via Napalm.

Delain will tour the UK and Ireland in November, then the Netherlands in January. They’ll play further dates in North America from January to March. See their full live plans on the Delain website.

Delain – Dance With The Devil track listing:

1. Dance With The Devil

2. The Reaping

3. Sleepwalker’s Dream

4. The Cold (live)

5. Burning Bridges (live)

6. The Quest And The Curse (live)

7. April Rain (live)

8. Invidia (live)

9. Queen Of Shadow (live)

10. Your Body Is A Battleground (live)

11. Moth To A Flame (live)

12. Control The Storm (live)

13. Dance With The Devil (instrumental)

14. The Reaping (instrumental)

15. Underland (alternate ending)