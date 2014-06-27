Delain drop live dates

Delain have confirmed three UK shows towards the end of the year – and they'll be the Dutch outfit's first visit to Britain with full-time drummer Ruben Israel.

The former touring member was promoted earlier this month after Sander Zoer decided to bow out following “major changes” in his personal life. Zoer remains behind the kit until October, when his final appearance will be a farewell show in his home town of Groningen.

Irael toured with Delain across the US last year, and recently reported: “I enjoyed every minute. When the question came I didn’t have to think twice about stepping in officially. I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

The band released fourth album The Human Contradiction in April.

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Nov 27: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 28: Glasgow Cathouse

