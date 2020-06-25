Deftones: The Story Of White Pony is the cover of the new Metal Hammer 2000 special

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a special edition celebrating one of metal’s biggest and craziest years – the year 2000, where nu metal ruled the world, heavy music dominated the charts and some truly incredible albums redefined our world as we knew it.

The issue stars a world exclusive new interview with Deftones as we go behind the scenes of White Pony, an iconic album that was made under the most intense circumstances, but changed Deftones’ career – and music itself – forever.

Also in the new issue, we delve into the incredible stories behind the biggest albums of 2000, including Limp Bizkit’s chart-smashing Chocolate Starfish…, Papa Roach’s classic Infest, Linkin Park’s all-conquering Hybrid Theory and Marilyn Manson’s masterpiece, Holy Wood.

All this plus brand new features with Within Temptation, Trivium, Make Them Suffer, Nile and many more. Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now.

