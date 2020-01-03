Def Leppard show you “the stuff you didn’t see” last year in new video montage

Def Leppard have released a video montage showing all “the stuff you didn’t see” in their 2019 video diaries.

The band documented their on-the-road shenanigans last year, which captured them on what was a memorable year for the Sheffield heroes.

Not only were they inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but they also headed out on a European tour complete with headline slot at the UK’s Download festival, hit the road on a summer tour of Canada, and topped it all off with a 12-date Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Check out the new video below.

While 2019 was a busy year for Def Leppard, this year is already shaping up to be another hectic year for the boys.

They’ll head out on a summer stadium tour across North America with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, and are expected to release The Early Years box set at some point.

The collection will feature a “warts and all” show recorded in Oxford in 1980 when the band were out in support of their debut album On Through The Night, alongside other bonus material.

They’ll also launch the 2020 Vision project which will see Def Leppard re-releasing “a lot” of their past video projects “in much better condition than it was originally released.”

Frontman Joe Elliott told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation: “In other words, no hissy VHS tapes any more, but cleaned-up, 5.1 Surround Sound remixes on the sound of some live stuff – and some live things that have never seen the light of day before.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA