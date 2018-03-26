Def Leppard reveal the first of four career-spanning box sets

Def Leppard have announced details of the first of four career-spanning box sets.

Volume One will be released on June 1 via Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe and will showcase the Sheffield outfit’s first four studio albums along with bonus live material, studio tracks and rare cuts spread across eight heavyweight LPs and seven CDs.

Along with 1980’s On Through The Night, 1981’s High ’N’ Dry, 1983’s Pyromania and 1987’s Hysteria, the collection will also feature Live At The LA Forum 1983, which was originally released as a bonus disc on the deluxe CD version of Pyromania.

Each album has been mastered by longtime band producer and soundmaster Ronan McHugh and cut by Greg Moore.

A disc titled Rarities Volume 1 is also included, which has been compiled by frontman Joe Elliott and contains b-sides and recordings from the band’s early years. Also featured is a 7-inch vinyl single and 3-inch CD of Def Lep’s self-titled EP from 1979.

Volume One will be presented in a rigid box and will also come with a hardback book with rare photographs by Ross Halfin and liner notes from Paul Elliott. Bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen have also contributed to the book.

Def Leppard will head out on the road across North America with Journey from May and they’ll then return to the UK and Ireland in December for a run of Hysteria tour dates.

Find a full list of dates and how to get tickets on our Def Leppard tour page.

Def Leppard’s Volume One box set is now available for pre-order.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: The 10 Records That Changed My Life