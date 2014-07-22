Def Leppard put Vegas residency on hold

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott says the band’s proposed Las Vegas residency, which was expected to kick-off in November, will now not happen until the end of next year.

Speaking with radio station WKGR 98.7, the vocalist says the group will take a break following their current tour with Kiss, and then head into the studio to lay down tracks for the follow up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.

The singer says: “Yes, we are going to go back and probably do Viva! Pyromania, but it’ll not be until towards the end of next year because we have a new record in the making.

“When this tour ends in mid-September, we’ll take a couple of weeks off to see our families then we’re going to get back on the horse and finish the new album.

“We did a month of writing and recording in February and for two weeks in May. We’re going to spend the rest of the year when the tour is done recording this album so we can get it out next Spring.

“If we can do that, we’ll get back on the road by April. I think we’re going to head off to Australia, Japan, the Far East, South Africa and then Europe. So, yeah, I think we’re going to be back in Vegas in 2015.”

The band had their Viva! Hysteria Vegas slot at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in early 2013, where the Sheffield band played the Hysteria album in its entirety each night.

Guitarist Phil Collen recently said preliminary work on the next album had gone well, after a successful writing session with Elliott produced the framework for 15 tracks.