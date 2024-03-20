Def Leppard launch limited edition live album for Record Store Day

Def Leppard are to release a limited edition live album. One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19 2023 was recorded at the 900-capacity venue during a warm-up show before last year's European Stadium Tour dates with Mötley Crüe.

The double silver vinyl album will be released on April 20 - this year's official Record Store Day – as is limited to just 6000 copies. The 13 tracks include the opening cover of The Sweet's Action, a version of Too Late for Love performed in the style of last year's Drastic Symphonies album, and UK live debuts for Fire It Up and Kick. Full tracklist below.

Last month Def Leppard announced plans to release an expanded, multi-disc version of their era-defining 1983 album Pyromania. The reissue, which hits stores on April 26, will contain a host of demos and rough mixes, as well as the previously unreleased song No You Can’t Do That.

And in July the band hit the road for a run of North American stadium shows with Journey. Support at each of the stadium shows will be supplied by either Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band or Heart. Full dates below.

Def Leppard: One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 setlist

Side A:

1. Action

2. Fire It Up

3. Let It Go



Side B:

1. Too Late For Love

2. Excitable

3. Mirror Mirror



Side C:

1. Slang

2. Kick

3. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

4. Switch 625



Side D:

1. Hysteria

2. Pour Some Sugar On Me

3. Wasted

Def Leppard x Journey tour 2024

Jul 06: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO*

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL*

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA^

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field , IL^

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park , MI^

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN^

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA^

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA^

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA^

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH$

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON$

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA$

Aug 07: Flushing Citi Field, NY^

Aug 12: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX^

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX^

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX^

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN^

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field^

Aug 25: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA^

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA^

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA*

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO*

* with Journey and Cheap Trick

^ with Journey and Steve Miller Band

$ with Journey and Heart

Tickets are on sale now.