Def Leppard are to release an expanded, multi-disc version of their world-shattering 1983 album Pyromania. The reissue, which hits stores on April 26, celebrates the album's 40th anniversary (pedants will be quick to note it was actually released 41 years ago), and will contain a host of demos and rough mixes, as well as the previously unreleased song No You Can’t Do That.

“A labour of love and I loved every minute of it!," says Joe Elliott. "Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan [longtime Def Leppard engineer Ronan McHugh] and finding the long-lost unfinished '11th track' was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take. What a trip!”

“Pyromania is a really special album for obvious reasons," says guitarist Phil Collen. "It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark - who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."

“Right from the very early days we had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound," adds bassist Rick Savage. "A massive wall of guitars and drums supporting huge vocals and melodies. That vision came to fruition with the making of Pyromania.

"Even now it still has that special quality that made it such a ground-breaking record. It’s a testament to the songs that they remain the fans’ favourites and true cornerstones of any Leppard show. 40 years? It doesn’t even seem like 40 days."

A rough mix of Photograph, the first single to be plucked from Pyromania's multi-million selling grooves, in January 1983, will hit streaming platforms on March 1. The album will be available as a 2CD set, a deluxe 4-CD/Blu-ray box featuring two live albums – one recorded at the the LA Forum in September 1983, another taped at the Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany, three months later – plus a double coloured vinyl set and a limited edition half speed master edition. The deluxe package also comes packaged with a book of new band interviews conducted by Classic Rock's Paul Elliott.

Pre-orders are available now. Full tracklist below.

In July Def Leppard hit the road for a run of North American stadium shows with Journey. Support at each of the stadium shows will be supplied by either Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band or Heart. Full dates below.

Def Leppard: Pyromania 40th Anniversary Edition tracklist: 4-CD/Blu-ray edition

CD One: Album Re-Mastered

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Photograph

Stagefright

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Foolin'

Rock Of Ages

Comin' Under Fire

Action! Not Words

Billy's Got a Gun

CD Two: Rarities

No You Can't Do That - Outtake

Untitled 1 - Demo

Untitled 2 - Demo

Untitled 3 - Demo

Untitled 4 - Demo

Untitled 5 - Demo

Untitled 6 - Demo

Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo

Too Late for Love - Demo

Comin' Under Fire - Demo

Billy's Got a Gun - Demo

No You Can't Do That - Demo

Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version

Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)

Stagefright - Rough Mix Version

Too Late for Love - Rough Mix Version

Die Hard the Hunter - Rough Mix Version

Foolin' - Rough Mix Version

Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version

Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version

Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)

Billy's Got a Gun - Rough Mix Version

CD Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany / 18th December 1983

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

Billy's Got a Gun

Foolin'

Rock of Ages

Let It Go

Wasted

CD Four: Live at the LA Forum / 11th September 1983

Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)

Rock Brigade

High And Dry (Saturday Night)

Another Hit and Run

Billy's Got a Gun

Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

Foolin'

Photograph

Rock Of Ages

Bringing Back the Heartache

Switch 625

Let It Go

Wasted

Stage Fright|

Travellin' Band

Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New Stereo / Instrumental

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Photograph

Stagefright

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Foolin'

Rock Of Ages

Comin' Under Fire

Action! Not Words

Billy's Got a Gun

Videos

Photograph - Official Video

Rock Of Ages - Official Video

Foolin' - Official Video

Too Late for Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)

(Image credit: Bludgeon Riffola)

Def Leppard x Journey tour 2024

Jul 06: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO*

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL*

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA^

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field , IL^

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park , MI^

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN^

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA^

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA^

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA^

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH$

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON$

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA$

Aug 07: Flushing Citi Field, NY^

Aug 12: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX^

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX^

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX^

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN^

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field^

Aug 25: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA^

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA^

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA*

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO*

* with Journey and Cheap Trick

^ with Journey and Steve Miller Band

$ with Journey and Heart

Tickets are on sale now.