Def Leppard and Journey kick off their Summer Stadium tour: Setlists and videos

Def Leppard and Journey have kicked off their 2024 Stadium tour with a pair of hit-stuffed sets at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The show was the first in a series of 23 US dates that climax at Coors Field in Denver, CO, on September 8.
Leppard's two biggest albums did the heavy lifting, with 13 of the 18 song setlist coming from the band's gargantuan Pyromania and Hysteria albums, including tour debuts for the former's Comin' Under Fire - first performed last week at an invite-only show in Los Angeles – and recent single Just Like '73.
"We changed the whole set," guitarist Phil Collen told Ultimate Classic Rock recently. "You know, there’s a whole screen [production] and we’ve been using pretty much the same stuff for like 12 years. So we’ve changed it completely. The stage show is drastically different. It’s going to take a lot of energy. There’s going to be a lot of running around."
Meanwhile, Journey's set included classics like Stone In Love, Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin', Open Arms, Wheel In The Sky, Separate Ways (World's Apart) and the inevitable closer, Don't Stop Believin'.
Support came from Cheap Trick, whose setlist is below, along with those of the co-headliners. They're scheduled to play another five shows on the tour, with the other dates completed by the Steve Miller Band. Heart, who were due to play at three shows on the tour in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston, pulled out after singer Ann Wilson announced that she's to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.
The next show on the tour is at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, on July 13. Full dates below.
Def Leppard setlist: Busch Stadium July 6 2024
Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)
Rocket
Foolin'
Armageddon It
Animal
Love Bites
Just Like '73
Comin' Under Fire
Too Late for Love
Die Hard the Hunter
Two Steps Behind
This Guitar
Bringin' On the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Rock of Ages
Photograph
Hysteria
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Journey setlist: Busch Stadium July 6 2024
Faith in the Heartland
Only the Young
Stone in Love
Keep On Runnin'
Faithfully
Escape
Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
Piano Solo
Open Arms
Chain Reaction
La Do Da
Guitar Solo
Wheel in the Sky
Lights
Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
Be Good to Yourself
Any Way You Want It
Don't Stop Believin'
Cheap Trick setlist: Busch Stadium July 6 2024
Hello There
Dream Police
If You Want My Love
She's Tight
Ain't That a Shame
Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll
Downed
Bass Solo
I Know What I Want
The Flame
I Want You to Want Me
Surrender
Clock Strikes Ten
Goodnight
Def Leppard / Journey 2024 North American tour:
Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL^
Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA*
Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL*
Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park, MI*
Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*
Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA*
Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*
Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA*
Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH^
Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON^
Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA*
Aug 07: New York Citi Field, NY*
Aug 12: Arlington Global Life Field, TX*
Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX*
Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX*
Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN*
Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*
Aug 25: Inglewood Sofi Stadium*, CA
Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA*
Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA*
Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA^
Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO^
*with Steve Miller Band
^with Cheap Trick