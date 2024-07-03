Heart cancel remaining tour dates as Ann Wilson prepares to undergo preventive chemotherapy

In late May, Heart cancelled their upcoming European tour so that singer Ann Wilson could undergo what she described as a "routine medical procedure", and now the remaining dates on the band's Royal Flush tour have been cancelled.

“I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson says. “The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

“This is merely a pause," she concludes. "I’ve much more to sing."

The band's latest run of US dates was scheduled to begin on July 30 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH, where they were due to join Def Leppard and Journey on their 2024 Summer Stadium Tour, followed by a run of headline performances. The full list of cancelled shows is below.

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH*

Aug 01: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA*

Aug 07: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 10: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Aug 11: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Aug 15: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Aug 16: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, MN

Aug 18: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 21: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 23: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Aug 24: Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center, TN

Aug 27: Norfolk Scope Arena, VA

Aug 28: Allentown The Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 20: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Sep 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

* with Def Leppard and Journey