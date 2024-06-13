Hear Def Leppard team with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello on groovy new single Just Like ’73

(Image credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Def Leppard have collaborated with Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a brand-new single, Just Like ’73.

The track was released today (June 13) and will be available on seven-inch vinyl on August 2. Preorder the physical version here.

A version of Just Like ’73 featuring London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will also come out on August 2.

Def Leppard previously collaborated with the orchestra on their 2023 album Drastic Symphonies, which featured symphonic re-recordings of some of their classic tracks.

Def Leppard teased Just Like ’73 on Monday, posting an image on social media with two different phone numbers for US and UK fans to call.

“Light up the fuel. Just Like 73. Hotline Now Open,” the band wrote in the post.

Users who called the numbers would hear frontman Joe Elliot singing lyrics from the song: “A stardust religion, it’s the end of days. I ride through the crazy on electric phase, a universal lust, it’s so crazy cool. So turn on to me, it’s time to light up the fuel.”

Def Leppard will tour North America on a stacked co-headline run with Journey, starting next month. Support at the dates will come from Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick or Heart.

See the full list of announced shows below.

Rage Against The Machine disbanded earlier this year, according to drummer Brad Wilk.

Nonetheless, Morello continues as a solo musician and will perform at the Download Festival in Donington, UK, this weekend.

Def Leppard / Journey 2024 North American tour:

Jul 06: Saint Louis Busch Stadium, MO^

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL^

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA*

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL*

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park, MI*

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA*

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA*

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH+

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA+

Aug 07: New York Citi Field, NY*

Aug 12: Arlington Global Life Field, TX*

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX*

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX*

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN*

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Aug 25: Inglewood Sofi Stadium*, CA

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA*

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA*

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA^

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

+with Heart