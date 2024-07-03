Def Leppard have played the Pyromania classic Comin' Under Fire live for the very first time, a mere 41 years after the album's release.

The performance took place during a 12-song set at The Garage, part of SiriusXM's West Coast HQ on Sycamore Avenue, in Hollywood's studio district, ahead of Def Leppard's headlining tour with Journey, which kicks off this Saturday (July 6) at Busch Stadium in Saint Louis, MO.

Introducing Comin' Under Fire, frontman Joe Elliott confirms it's the song's live debut, telling the small audience, "Here's one we've never played before. So, enjoy!"

The setlist at The Garage (see below) may provide some clues as to band's plans for the tour, with guitarist Phil Collen telling Ultimate Classic Rock that the staging will be "drastically different" from their 2022/23 Stadium Tour shows with Mötley Crüe.

"We changed the whole set," says Collen. "You know, there’s a whole screen [production] and we’ve been using pretty much the same stuff for like 12 years. So we’ve changed it completely. The stage show is drastically different. It’s going to take a lot of energy. There’s going to be a lot of running around.

"So I’m working out, trying to get the stamina up and all of that. Vocally, too. You know, I’m having to sing every single day. We did rehearse in L.A. for a two week period and finished with a SiriusXM gig. Production rehearsals in St. Louis will lead up to the first gig."

Heart, who were due to play at three shows on the tour in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston, have pulled out of the shows after singer Ann Wilson announced she's to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.



Def Leppard: Sirius XM Garage setlist

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

Photograph

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Kick

Just Like '73

Foolin'

Billy's Got a Gun

Comin' Under Fire

Rock of Ages

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Def Leppard / Journey 2024 North American tour:

Jul 06: Saint Louis Busch Stadium, MO^

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL^

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA*

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL*

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park, MI*

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA*

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA*

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 07: New York Citi Field, NY*

Aug 12: Arlington Global Life Field, TX*

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX*

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX*

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN*

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Aug 25: Inglewood Sofi Stadium*, CA

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA*

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA*

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA^

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

Tickets are on sale now.