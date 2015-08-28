Deez Nuts to hit UK as part of Euro tour

Deez Nuts have announced a European winter tour that includes five UK dates.

The Australian hardcore outfit launch the trek in Germany on November 20 and will stop in Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield and London. They’ll be supported by Nasty and Expire, with Astroid Boys joining for the shows between November 20 and November 30, and Coldburn from December 6 to December 18.

It’s Deez Nuts’ first headline tour in support of fourth album Word Is Bond, released earlier this year.

DEEZ NUTS EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Nov 20: Schweinfurt Stattbahnhof, Germany Nov 21: Uden De Pul, Netherlands Nov 22: Birmingham Rainbow, UK Nov 23: Leeds Key Club, UK Nov 24: Glasgow Ivory Black’s, UK Nov 25: Sheffield Corporation, UK Nov 26: London Underworld, UK Nov 27: Hasselt Muziek-O-drome, Belgium Nov 28: Lingen Alter Schlachthof, Germany Nov 29: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany Nov 30: Hamburg Gruenspann, Germany Dec 01: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic Dec 02: Vienna Flex, Austria Dec 03: Budapest Blue Hell, Hungary Dec 04: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany Dec 05: Milan Lo Fi, Italy Dec 06: Munich Backstage, Germany Dec 07: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland Dec 08: Colmar Le Grillen, France Dec 09: Bordeaux Iboat, France Dec 10: Vitoria Sala Jimmy Jazz, Spain Dec 11: Vigo TBA, Spain Dec 12: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal Dec 13: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain Dec 14: Murcia Sala Garage, Spain Dec 15: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 3, Spain Dec 16: Aix En Provence Le Korigan, France Dec 18: Oberhausen Turbinhalle 2, Germany Dec 19: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany Dec 20: Karlsruhe Knockdown Festival, Germany