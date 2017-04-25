Deep Purple’s Don Airey announces K2 box set

Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey has launched a pre-order PledgeMusic campaign for a K2 – Tales of Triumph And Tragedy box set.

He initially recorded the album in 1988 at Sarm East Studios, London, and was inspired by an article written by mountaineer Jim Curran about his harrowing experiences on the 1986 expedition to K2 that claimed the life of 12 climbers.

The album features guest appearances by artists including Gary Moore, Cozy Powell, Colin Bluntstone and Chris Thompson.

The K2 box set will be limited to just 100 copies, and each comes with a signed and numbered certificate. The package will also contain a CD with seven previously unreleased bonus tracks, a DVD featuring performances and interviews, a repro press pack, a promotional photograph and a map of K2.

Airey says: “You are going to get something that will please everyone and hopefully you’ll like the music too!”

Pre-order exclusives include a range of incentives, including signed CDs, DVDs and posters. Find the tracklist and contents below. Find out more at Airey’s PledgeMusic page.

Don Airey K2 – Tales of Triumph And Tragedy tracklist

CD

K2 Overture Sea Of Dreams Part One Sea Of Dreams Part Two Voice Of The Mountain Song For Al (instrumental) Balti Lament Ascent To Camp 4 Can’t Make Up Your Mind Summit Push Close To The Sky Blues for J.T. Julie (If You Leave Me) Death Zone/Whiteout Song For Al (vocal)

Bonus Tracks

K2 Overture Monitor Mix Close To The Sky Monitor Mix Whiteout Monitor Mix Can’t Make Up Your Mind Demo. Song For Al Sonet Demo + Gtr (Keith) Song For Al Portastudio (Demo) Take Me Home

DVD Contents

Newly filmed Performances K2 Overture – Live In The Studio 2017 Song for Al – Live In The Studio 2017 Don Airey Interview – Filmed in 2017 The original promo video Original 1988 Electronic Press Pack Full length feature Original promo video for Julie (If You Leave Me) featuring Colin Bluntstone

