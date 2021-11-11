Deep Purple: the full story behind new album, plus a limited edition CD - only in Classic Rock

This month Classic Rock celebrates a brand new album from Deep Purple and comes with a limited edition CD.

A Taste Of Crime is an exclusive, official 4-track Deep Purple EP featuring their cover of Love's 7 And & Is (the first single taken from Purple's new Turning To Crime album), Step By Step (taken from their 2020 album Whoosh!) and the two exclusive live tracks, Pictures Of Home and Bloodsucker.

Back in 2017, when Deep Purple released Infinite, rumours abounded that it might be their last. Thankfully, said rumours were obviously greatly exaggerated, as since then they’ve not only released the tremendous Whoosh! album in 2020, and now their very first all-covers album.

We sat down with all five members of Deep Purple to find out just what makes them tick in 2021, and what led to them making something new so soon.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

Deep Purple

People often think a covers album is a sign of having run out of ideas, having a contract to fulfil, or maybe both. Deep Purple’s new covers album Turning To Crime is neither. Rather, it sees the band invigorated by revisiting songs that inspired them to play rock’n’roll in the first place.

Rush

Their 1978 album Hemispheres was one of the band’s most challenging records to make, but its stunning 36 minutes are a clear indication of the trio’s chemistry. Geddy Lee recalls the album’s creation, and ponders its legacy.

Alan Lancaster

We look back at the life, music and times of the late Status Quo bassist/vocalist, who co-founded a British hard-rocking band that became one of the greats, with a broad appeal that made them a household name.

Jerry Cantrell

The Alice In Chains guitarist’s first solo album in almost 20 years highlights his acoustic side. A lockdown project, he says it turned into “a pretty cool record”.

Van Halen

In our exclusive book extract from Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story, we venture back to the early 80s, to Fair Warning and Diver Down, when the band were nearly at breaking point.

Dooms Children

Having sunk into a dark hole of depression, Alexisonfire guitarist/Gallows frontman Wade MacNeil found the light with his psychedelic, Grateful Dead-inspired new project, Dooms Children.

Classic Rock 295 (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

Q&A: John Petrucci

Dream Theater’s guitar wizard on egos, tricky time signatures, worrying about the draft, own-brand bourbon, and beards.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Florence Black

Nine years, one album and more than a million streams. The Welsh rock’n’roll trio’s gambles are now paying off.

The Gospel According To… Justin Hawkins

Lowestoft and Glasgow are special places. Clothes maketh the rock star. You’ve got to have life goals. Success has its downsides. These are among the things that shape The Darkness man’s world view.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Bobby Gillespie

Primal Scream’s frontman on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by The Cadillac Three, Fozzy and Fish. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Reviews

New albums from Deep Purple, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The Darkness, Steve Perry, Gov’t Mule, Rod Stewart, Black Label Society, Eagles Of Death Metal, Mostly Autumn, Florence Black, Enuff Z’Nuff… Reissues from Nirvana, Kiss, Motörhead, David Bowie, Jethro Tull, Mötley Crüe, Pretenders, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Radiohead, Frank Zappa, Funeral For A Friend… DVDs, films and books on Queen, Brad Whitford, Bobby Gillespie, Jay Jay French, The Beatles, John Illsley… Live reviews of Genesis, Skindred, Hawklords, Bruce Dickinson, Patti Smith, Steve Hackett, Caravan, Blaze Bayley…

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct.

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents, although delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £2.20 an issue. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.