Jon Lord in backstage vid

Late Deep Purple keyboardist performs impromptu session in 2000 clip

Late Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord is seen performing impromptu music backstage in a newly-released video posted by the band.

The 2000 world tour clip sees Lord and drummer Ian Paice in a light-hearted chat with tour manager Colin Hart before, the keyboardist plays a piece of music, unaware that he’s being recorded.

When he finishes, Lord turns to the camera and says: “Isn’t that a great song? Wish I got the right chords,” and then, grabbing a glass of wine, jokes, “Is this wine corked or is it me?”

The Deep Purple co-founder retired from the group in 2002, going on to release a number of solo projects before his 2012 passing in London at the age of 71.

According to David Coverdale, the keyboardist was almost responsible for a reunion of a classic Deep Purple lineup. The singer connected with Ritchie Blackmore but the pair were unable to agree on a musical direction.

Blackmore – who’s planning a return to rock music in 2016 – has just launched a lawsuit against two former Deep Purple managementm saying he’s owed £750,000.

Deep Purple will release two live concert movies, From The Setting Sun…In Wacken and To The Rising Sun…In Tokyo, on August 28 via earMUSIC.