Dee Snider in piano-led version of We're Not Gonna Take It for cancer charity

A still from the new We're Not Gonna Take It video

Dee Snider has released a video showing him performing a stripped back, piano-led version of Twisted Sister classic We’re Not Gonna Take It.

Directed by musician and illusionist Criss Angel in a desert outside Las Vegas, the promo was produced to help raise awareness of Angel’s new cancer charity, HELP (Heal Every Life Possible). It was founded in honour of his two-year-old son, who is in remission from leukaemia.

Angel tells the Las Vegas Review Journal: “Dee and I have known each other since the 1990s and he was a strong proponent of mine for years. We are both from Long Island, or as we like to think of it, ‘Strong Island’, and his record publishing company gave me the rights to the song and it is our anthem for gratis.

“Dee was unbelievably generous with his time and participation.”

Snider will perform the song live at the charity’s launch party at Las Vegas’ Luxor on September 12. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue ex Vince Neil and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora are among a raft of stars expected to appear at the benefit.

Tickets for the event are available on HELP’s website.

Twisted Sister will wrap up their farewell Forty And Fuck It tour at Lakewood Rock Carnival in New Jersey on October 1, although further shows could still be added.

HELP benefit poster

Why Twisted Sister are saying farewell