Decapitated drop Dummy God single

Decapitated have made the first single from their upcoming sixth album available to stream.

Blood Mantra is released on Friday, September 26 through Nuclear Blast Records. Ahead of that, the Polish metal group have made single The Blasphemous Psalm To The Dummy God Creation available. Hear it below.

The single will be available for download from tomorrow. The album is the follow-up to 2011’s Carnival Is Forever.

Guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka says: “Extreme and groove — I think that’s the best way to describe our new album. This time we feel that we have something totally crushing and huge.

”Blood Mantra is the most heavy and mature album we ever did in our career. I cannot wait to start to play the songs live because riffs are so deep and powerful.”

Blood Mantra tracklist