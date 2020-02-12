Deal alert: The Art Of McCartney massively reduced at Amazon

Bob Dylan. The Cure. Alice Cooper. Roger Daltrey. Brian Wilson. Def Leppard, Dr John. Kiss. Chrissie Hynde. Jeff Lynne. Heart. Steve Miller. Perry Farrell. Robin Zander & Rick Nielsen. Sammy Hagar. Paul Rodgers.

There are tribute albums and then there are tribute albums. The Art Of McCartney, a tribute to former Beatle Paul McCartney, is one of the latter, with a cast of performers that reads like a "who's who" of A-list rock stardom.

Launched in 2014, the super-deluxe version of the album (triple CD, quadruple coloured vinyl, DVD, 64-page 12” hardback book, etc) originally retailed at £240, but right now it's on sale for less than £90 at Amazon.

"We were way influenced by the Beatles' music, by the great songwriting of Lennon and McCartney," says Alice Cooper, who contributes a version of Eleanor Rigby to the album. "If you ask Ozzy and Steven Tyler the same thing, you'll find that there's a lot of melody in what we all do. We're always going to be a little more horse-powered than the Beatles were, but we always referred back to those melody lines".

The Art Of McCartney tracklist

1. Maybe I’m Amazed - Billy Joel

2. Things We Said Today - Bob Dylan

3. Band On The Run - Heart

4. Junior’s Farm - Steve Miller

5. The Long and Winding Road - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

6. My Love - Harry Connick, Jr.

7. Wanderlust - Brian Wilson

8. Bluebird - Corinne Bailey Rae

9. Yesterday – Willie Nelson

10. Junk – Jeff Lynne

11. When I’m 64 – Barry Gibb

12. Every Night – Jamie Cullum

13. Venus and Mars/ Rock Show – KISS

14. Let Me Roll It – Paul Rodgers

15. Helter Skelter – Roger Daltrey

16. Helen Wheels – Def Leppard

17. Hello Goodbye – The Cure ft James McCartney

18. Live And Let Die – Billy Joel

19. Let It Be – Chrissie Hynde

20. Jet - Robin Zander & Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick

21. Hi Hi Hi - Joe Elliott

22. Letting Go - Heart

23. Hey Jude - Steve Miller

24. Listen To What The Man Said - Owl City

25. Got To Get You Into My Life - Perry Farrell

26. Drive My Car - Dion

27. Lady Madonna - Allen Toussaint

28. Let ‘Em In - Dr. John

29. So Bad - Smokey Robinson

30. No More Lonely Nights - The Airborne Toxic Event

31. Eleanor Rigby - Alice Cooper

32. Come And Get It - Toots Hibbert with Sly & Robbie

33. On The Way - B. B. King

34. Birthday - Sammy Hagar

Bonus Tracks

1. C Moon - Robert Smith

2. Can’t Buy Me Love - Booker T. Jones

3. P.S. I Love You - Ronnie Spector

4. All My Loving - Darlene Love

5. For No One - Ian McCulloch

6. Put It There - Peter, Bjorn & John

7. Run Devil Run - Wanda Jackson

8. Smile Away - Alice Cooper