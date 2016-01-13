Trending

Dead Swans tease 2016 reunion

By Metal Hammer  

Brighton band offer hope of comeback in Facebook post

Dead Swans are hinting strongly that their mooted reunion will happen this year.

The hardcore five-piece uploaded a short video clip to Facebook, along with the caption: “2016… announcement soon.”

Dead Swans announced their split in 2012 after six years together, having put out three EPs, one full-length and a split LP with metalcore outfit Architects. Their last studio effort was the Anxiety And Everything Else EP, which was released in February 2012 via Bridge 9 Records.

Explaining the split in a 2012 interview with Rocksound, vocalist Nick Worthington said: ”Compared to what we were doing a few years ago, the band had slowed down a lot before we even came to the decision.

“I think the main factors are Pid starting his business in London and me moving to Vienna to work at a skateboard distribution company and live with my girlfriend.”

The band sparked reunion rumours last September when they posted the lyrics to Stay Gold by Philadelphia punk band Horror Show, adding: “we’ll see you soon.”

Dead Swans last played a run of farewell dates in Glasgow, Brighton, Leeds in October 2012 and a final show at the London Garage in March 2013. Members went on to form other bands such as Swan Dive, Ill and Public Domain.

