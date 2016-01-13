Dead Swans tease 2016 reunion

Dead Swans are hinting strongly that their mooted reunion will happen this year.

The hardcore five-piece uploaded a short video clip to Facebook, along with the caption: “2016… announcement soon.”

Dead Swans announced their split in 2012 after six years together, having put out three EPs, one full-length and a split LP with metalcore outfit Architects. Their last studio effort was the Anxiety And Everything Else EP, which was released in February 2012 via Bridge 9 Records.

Explaining the split in a 2012 interview with Rocksound, vocalist Nick Worthington said: ”Compared to what we were doing a few years ago, the band had slowed down a lot before we even came to the decision.

“I think the main factors are Pid starting his business in London and me moving to Vienna to work at a skateboard distribution company and live with my girlfriend.”

The band sparked reunion rumours last September when they posted the lyrics to Stay Gold by Philadelphia punk band Horror Show, adding: “we’ll see you soon.”

Dead Swans last played a run of farewell dates in Glasgow, Brighton, Leeds in October 2012 and a final show at the London Garage in March 2013. Members went on to form other bands such as Swan Dive, Ill and Public Domain.